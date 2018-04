LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical said on Thursday it was in negotiations with Shire after making a bid worth 46.50 pounds per share that was rejected by the London-listed rare diseases drugmaker.

Reuters first reported that Takeda had made the cash-and-stock takeover offer, valuing Shire at around $61 billion. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Susan Fenton)