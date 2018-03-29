FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 12:16 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Drugmaker Takeda shares tumble as company considers bid for Shire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical shares sank 5 percent early on Thursday, a day after Japan’s largest drugmaker said it was considering a bid for London-listed rare disease specialist Shire that could top $40 billion.

Shares in Takeda fell more than 5 percent in early morning trade, sharply underperforming the broader Tokyo market, which was slightly higher.

Takeda said on Wednesday it was “at a preliminary and exploratory stage” of considering a bid that could spark another takeover battle in the deal-hungry pharma industry. Shire’s shares ended 15.7 percent higher, valuing the group at around 32 billion pounds ($45 billion). (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
