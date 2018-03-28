FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 9:35 AM / in 11 hours

Japan's Takeda considering approach for British drugmaker Shire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Japan’s largest drugmaker by sales, said it was considering a possible offer for Britain’s Shire, sending shares in the pharmaceuticals company sharply higher.

By 0931 GMT shares in Shire were up 25 percent at 38.50 pounds ($54.55).

Takeda’s consideration of such an offer is at a preliminary and exploratory stage and no approach has been made to the board of Shire, Takeda said in brief statement.

$1 = 0.7058 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
