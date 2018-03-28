Japan's Takeda considering approach for British drugmaker Shire

March 28 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Japan’s largest drugmaker by sales, said it was considering a possible offer for Britain’s Shire, sending shares in the pharmaceuticals company sharply higher.

By 0931 GMT shares in Shire were up 25 percent at 38.50 pounds ($54.55).

Takeda’s consideration of such an offer is at a preliminary and exploratory stage and no approach has been made to the board of Shire, Takeda said in brief statement.