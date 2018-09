Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Friday China’s market regulator had approved its $62 billion acquisition of Shire Plc, bringing it closer to becoming a global top 10 drugmaker.

The deal, which will be the largest overseas purchase by a Japanese company, has already received unconditional clearance from regulators in the United States and Brazil. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)