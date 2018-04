LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical has made an indicative takeover proposal to British drugmaker Shire worth about 46.50 pounds a share, according to two sources, one of which has direct knowledge of the matter.

Japanese firm Takeda confirmed last month that it was considering a bid for the FTSE 100 company. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Ben Martin; editing by Jason Neely)