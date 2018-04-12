Takeda sounding out banks for loans to buy Shire - sources

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has sounded out creditors for loans, including its main bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, to buy London-listed rare disease specialist Shire, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Kyodo News reported earlier that Takeda, Japan’s top drugmaker, was looking for loans of several trillion yen (tens of billions of dollars) in total from multiple banks.

Takeda said last month it was “at a preliminary and exploratory stage” of considering a bid. Under UK takeover rules, it has until April 25 to decide whether to make a bid.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is the core banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.