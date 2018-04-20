FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 1:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Takeda weighs raising Shire bid to more than 47 stg/share-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is considering raising its cash-and-stock bid for London-listed drug maker Shire Plc to approximately 47 pounds ($66) per share or more, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Takeda is still finalizing its latest offer, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. On Thursday, the companies disclosed that Shire had rejected Takeda’s third indicative bid of 46.50 pounds per share.

Takeda and Shire did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Ben Martin in London Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
