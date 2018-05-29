FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 10:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Shareholders demand Japan's Takeda assuage fears over Shire deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Takeda spokesman corrects comment on number of votes needed for proposal to pass to two thirds from half in 3rd paragraph)

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd faces demands from disgruntled shareholders to put to a vote its $62-billion acquisition of London-listed Shire and do more to assuage concerns over the record-breaking deal.

The deal “carries overly high risks to the company”, 12 shareholders said in a proposal to be voted on at next month’s annual meeting of shareholders, adding that new shares to be issued to fund the deal threaten “a danger of causing a great disadvantage to existing shareholders”.

The Shire deal and any future deals worth more than 1 trillion yen ($9.19 billion) should be put to a shareholder vote, says the proposal - which will need two thirds of the votes at the meeting to pass, according to a Takeda spokesman.

Takeda’s board of directors opposes the proposal, according to the company’s notice of convocation that contained the proposal.

The drugmaker already plans to put the Shire deal to a vote at an extraordinary general meeting. ($1=108.8300 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez/Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
