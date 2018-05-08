REFILE-Japan's Takeda agrees $62 billion takeover of Shire

(Refiles to add dropped letter)

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharma agreed to buy London-listed Shire for 46 billion pounds ($62.42 billion) on Tuesday after the Japanese company raised the amount of cash in its offer to $30.33 to secure a recommendation.

Under the terms of the deal, Shire investors will receive $30.33 in cash and either 0.839 new Takeda shares or 1.678 Takeda ADSs for each share, the companies said.

Shire shareholders will own about half of the combined group after the deal, which will be the biggest in the sector since 2000 if approved by shareholders.