Shire Pharmaceuticals ordered to pay $45 mln under merger agreement

A Delaware court has ordered Shire PLC to pay $45 million to former shareholders of a California-based biotech startup pursuant to the companies’ 2012 merger agreement, rejecting Shire’s argument that setbacks in the development of a drug triggered an exception in the deal.

Vice Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick on Monday agreed with Shareholder Representative Services (SRS), which pursued the claim on behalf of the former owners of FerroKin Biosciences Inc, that Shire had not shown that delays in clinical trials for an experimental iron-reducing drug were driven by safety concerns rather than business decisions.

