FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
April 26, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bid target Shire reports 6 pct rise in first-quarter earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Shire, the London-listed drugmaker targeted by Takeda Pharmaceutical, reported a 6 percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by higher product sales and a lower tax rate partially offset by lower gross margins.

The company reported non-GAAP diluted earnings per American Depository Share of $3.86 on revenue of $3.77 billion, slightly ahead of analysts’ forecasts of $3.72 billion.

The rare-disease specialist said on Wednesday it was willing to recommend a sweetened $64 billion offer from Japan’s Takeda , in what would be the biggest acquisition of a drug company since 2000.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.