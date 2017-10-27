Shire delivers Q3 earnings beat, reiterates guidance

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - London-listed pharmaceutical firm Shire reported a 20 percent rise in third-quarter earnings, beating market expectations, driven by growth in its immunology franchise.

The company posted non-GAAP earnings per share, its preferred measure, of $3.81 on total revenue of $3.70 billion on Friday, and reiterated its guidance for the year.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings per share of $3.69 on revenue of $3.75 billion for the third quarter.

