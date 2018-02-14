Shire ‍posts 16 pct rise in full-year earnings, sees slower growth in 2018

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Shire, the pharma firm splitting its rare disease and hyperactivity drugs into two units, said sales would grow in the mid-single digits and profits by a lower percentage than the top line this year after earnings per share rose 16 percent in 2017.

The London-listed company on Wednesday reported full-year revenue of $15.16 billion, up 33 percent, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of $15.15, which came in towards the top of its guidance.