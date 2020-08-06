Shiseido forecasts annual loss, lower dividend as virus hits cosmetics sales

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japanese cosmetics firm Shiseido Co forecast a net loss and lower dividend payment for the full year as the pandemic hit cosmetics sales, with consumers staying home without make-up and thinking twice about buying expensive creams.

Shiseido said a drop in global air travel was also hitting duty-free sales, and forecast a net loss of 22 billion yen ($209 million) for 2020, compared with a 74 billion yen profit a year earlier. It also forecast an annual dividend of 40 yen per share compared with a 60 yen payment in 2019.

Top executives have offered to accept lower pay in the next several months, with its CEO volunteering a 30% cut in pay through December, it said. ($1 = 105.4400 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)