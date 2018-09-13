FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 13, 2018 / 8:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sun Hung Kai Properties' FY underlying profit rises 17 pct

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties , the most valuable developer in one of the world’s priciest property markets, reported a 17.1 percent jump in full-year underlying profit on Thursday, in line with analyst estimates.

Higher contributions from property sales and rental income buoyed the property giant, which raked in an underlying profit of HK$30.40 billion ($3.87 billion) in the year ended June 30, versus HK$25.97 billion the previous year.

The underlying profit excludes the net effect of changes in the valuation of investment properties. The reported figure matched an average forecast of HK$29.74 billion by 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Smart Estimates. ($1 = 7.8489 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Venus Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.