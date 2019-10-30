2nd Circuit denies Shkreli pharma company's ex-lawyer request for retrial

(Reuters) -

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of a New York lawyer who was sentenced last year to 18 months in prison for helping Martin Shkreli defraud a drug company that he had founded.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled that the Brooklyn federal judge who oversaw the trial of Evan Greebel, who was Retrophin Inc’s outside counsel, did not misinstruct jurors and denied his bid for a new trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/324hCyB