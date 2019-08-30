Britain's Shoe Zone warns of weak results, CEO Nick Davis quits

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Footwear retailer Shoe Zone Plc said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Nick Davis has resigned and cited “tough” high-street trading environment to warn that full-year results would be below its expectations.

The company said trading conditions have been challenging since May end and that it would write down the value of its 17 freehold properties by 3.1 million pounds ($3.81 million) to 5.3 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8145 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)