Canada's Shopify to vacate Ottawa headquarters in virtual office push

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s Shopify Inc is vacating its Ottawa headquarters as it looks to get more work done virtually, the e-commerce firm said on Wednesday.

The move by Shopify, which had more than 5,000 employees and contractors globally as of December, follows its earlier decision to allow most employees to work remotely on a permanent basis.

Businesses have been adjusting to the impact of COVID-19, which is also expected to reshape the future of office spaces once the pandemic retreats. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)