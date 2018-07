July 31 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc , which helps e-commerce companies build their online stores, reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as higher costs weighed on its earnings.

The Ottawa-based company’s net loss widened to $24 million, or 23 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $14 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped to $245.0 million from $151.7 million. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)