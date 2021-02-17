Shopify beats holiday quarter revenue expectations

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc reported a 94% jump in holiday quarter revenue on Wednesday and beat Wall Street estimates as more businesses flocked to the Canadian company's e-commerce tools to sell online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue rose to $977.7 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $505.2 million a year earlier, while analysts on average had expected $910.2 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)