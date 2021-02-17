Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Shopify beats holiday quarter revenue expectations

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 17 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc          reported a 94% jump
in holiday quarter revenue on Wednesday and beat Wall Street
estimates as more businesses flocked to the Canadian company's
e-commerce tools to sell online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Revenue rose to $977.7 million in the three months ended
Dec. 31, from $505.2 million a year earlier, while analysts on
average had expected $910.2 million, according to IBES data from
Refinitiv.

 (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)
