Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates as more merchants sign up

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify Inc beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as more brick-and-mortar businesses listed on its platform to tap the pandemic-driven surge in online shopping.

Revenue, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, came in at $767.4 million, a 96% surge on-year, and above analysts’ estimate of $663.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)