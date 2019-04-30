Shopify loss widens as expenses soar

April 30 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc reported a wider quarterly loss on Tuesday, as costs surged nearly 50 percent.

The company’s net loss rose to $24.1 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $15.9 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $320.5 million from $214.3 million.

Total operating expenses jumped to $216.1 million from $144.2 million. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)