May 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s Shopify Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as it spent more on marketing and hiring more employees.

The company’s net loss widened to $15.9 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a loss of $13.6 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped to $214.3 million from $127.4 million. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber )