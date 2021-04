FILE PHOTO: The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

(Reuters) - Canada’s Shopify Inc, thumped first-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, as its e-commerce platform profited from the past year’s COVID-19 driven boom in online selling.

The company’s revenue rose 110% to $988.6 million in the quarter, above analysts’ estimate of $865.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.