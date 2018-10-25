Shopify revenue rises 58 percent

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s Shopify Inc reported a 58 percent jump in revenue on Thursday as it benefited from growth in its subscription and merchant segments.

The company, which helps e-commerce companies build their online stores, said net loss widened to $23.2 million, or 22 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $9.4 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $270.1 million from $171.5 million. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Supriya Kurane)