South Africa's Shoprite says will oppose anti-competitive behaviour charge

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Shoprite’s retail unit said on Thursday it would oppose the competition commission’s decision to charge it for anti-competitive behaviour.

The Competition Commission recommended to the country’s Competition Tribunal that Shoprite Checkers be fined 10 percent of its turnover for the behaviour. Computicket, its event ticket selling subsidiary, was also charged and fined the same amount as its retail unit. (Reporting by Emma Rumney Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by James Macharia)