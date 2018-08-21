FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's Shoprite posts surprise drop in FY profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Shoprite reported a surprise 3.8 percent fall in annual earnings on Tuesday, citing currency devaluation in Angola.

Africa’s biggest grocery store chain reported diluted headline earnings per share (EPS) of 968.7 cents in the year ended June versus a 1,090 cents estimate in a poll of 10 analysts by Thomson Reuters’ I/B/E/S.

Headline EPS, the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

Sales of the Cape Town-based company rose 3.1 percent to 145.3 billion rand ($9.93 billion).

$1 = 14.6363 rand Reporting by Nqobile Dludla

