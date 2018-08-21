FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
August 21, 2018 / 7:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Shoprite posts surprise drop in annual profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Shoprite reported a surprise 3.8 percent fall in annual earnings on Tuesday, citing a currency devaluation in Angola and lacklustre trading in other markets abroad.

Africa’s biggest grocery store chain reported diluted headline earnings per share (EPS) of 968.7 cents in the year ended July versus a 1,090 cents estimate in a poll of 10 analysts by Thomson Reuters’ I/B/E/S.

Analysts had expected an increase of 8.2 percent.

Headline EPS, the most widely watched profit gauge in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

Sales of the Cape Town-based company rose 3.1 percent to 145.3 billion rand ($9.9 billion).

Shoprite, which trades in 14 countries in the rest of Africa and Indian Ocean islands, said its local division reported turnover growth of 5.7 percent, while its non-South Africa operations recorded a decline in sales of 7 percent.

The company said its Angolan business was hit by a chronic shortage of foreign currency and a devaluation, adding that the Angolan Kwanza had lost 50 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar since December 2017.

It said other markets outside South Africa “continued to experience lacklustre trading conditions and foreign exchange fluctuations.”

$1 = 14.6363 rand Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.