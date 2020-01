TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital is planning a tender offer for Showa Aircraft Industry , a Japanese maker of transportation equipment, that could result in a 69.4 billion yen ($633 million) deal, it said on Thursday.

Bain Capital will offer 2,129 yen per share for Showa Aircraft, it said. Showa Aircraft shares closed at 2,537 yen on Thursday.