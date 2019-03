DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Shuaa Capital and Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) have mandated UBS and JPMorgan Chase & Co on a potential merger between the United Arab Emirates investment firms, an ADFG spokesman said.

Dubai-listed investment bank Shuaa Capital said on Sunday it had started talks on a possible merger with ADFG.

Shuaa Capital, UBS and J.P. Morgan declined to comment on ADFG’s remarks on Monday.