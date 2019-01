Jan 8 (Reuters) - SHUAA CAPITAL:

* ANNOUNCE ISSUANCE AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF $135 MILLION (506 MILLION SAUDI RIYALS) DOLLAR-DENOMINATED FIVE-YEAR SUKUK FOR JABAL OMAR DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

* SHUAA ACTED AS THE SOLE ARRANGER FOR THE SUKUK , THE SUKUK WAS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN 2ND HALF OF 2018