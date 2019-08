DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dubai-based SHUAA Capital reported a second-quarter net loss of 31.6 million dirhams ($8.6 million), reversing a 14.6 million dirham net profit during the same period last year, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The financial services company’s revenues, however, increased during the second quarter to 47.5 million dirhams from 30.8 million a year earlier, WAM reported. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Susan Fenton)