Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal Q1 profit, revenue jump

TEL AVIV, May 27 (Reuters) - Shufersal, Israel’s largest supermarket chain, reported sharply higher quarterly net profit due to shopping for the Passover holiday and the coronavirus outbreak.

Shufersal said on Wednesday it earned 90 million shekels ($26 million) in the first quarter, up from 48 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 19% to 3.7 billion shekels. Same store sales increased 17.5%.

Its online sales accounted for 17.5% of its total food sales in the quarter, up from 16% a year earlier. This number rose to 19.7% in April.

Shufersal in late 2018 bought New-Pharm Drugstores, which operates dozens of branches in Israel, for 130 million shekels. ($1 = 3.5099 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)