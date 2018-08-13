FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
August 13, 2018 / 6:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Israeli supermarket chain Shufersal Q2 profit, revenue up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 13 (Reuters) -

* Shufersal, Israel’s largest supermarket chain, said on Monday net profit rose in the second quarter as it integrated a newly purchased drugstore chain.

* The company posted net profit of 85 million shekels ($23 million) versus 69 million a year earlier. Revenue increased 4.8 percent to 3.15 billion shekels, though same store sales slipped 2.4 percent due to the timing of the Passover holiday.

* Holding firm Discount Investment Corp in June reduced its stake in Shufersal and no longer controls the company.

* Shufersal last year agreed to buy New-Pharm Drugstores, which operates dozens of branches in Israel, for 130 million shekels.

* Shufersal said its private label products now account for 24 percent of its sales and 14 percent of the chain’s sales were handled online.

* ($1 = 3.7160 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.