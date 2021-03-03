Online shopping, private brands boost Israel's Shufersal profit

JERUSALEM, March 3 (Reuters) - Shufersal, Israel’s largest supermarket chain, reported a 2.6% rise in quarterly profit, boosted by a jump in revenue from higher online sales mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic that kept many shoppers home.

Shufersal said on Wednesday it earned 120 million shekels ($36.5 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with 117 million a year earlier. It noted net profit grew 87% year-over-year excluding one-time items.

Revenue in the October-December period rose 15.9% to 3.9 billion shekels.

In all of 2020, revenue grew 14% to a record 15.2 billion shekels, with online sales growing to 20% of total sales from 15% in 2019. At the same time, its own private brand -- which is now Israel’s fourth-largest food brand -- reached nearly 26% of its sales, with a target of 30%.

Same-store sales rose 13.4% and net profit was up 2.5% to 387 million shekels, it said.

Shufersal in late 2018 bought New-Pharm Drugstores, which operates dozens of branches in Israel, for 130 million shekels. Sales at its Be drugstore unit rose 15.1% to 815 million shekels due to the opening of new branches and higher online sales. Be accounts for 5% of Shufersal’s total sales.

Earlier this year, Shufersal and Israel Discount Bank said they would join forces to offer digital financial services.

Last July, Discount Investment Corp sold its controlling stake in Shufersal for 1.46 billion shekels to institutional investors, leaving the company without a controlling shareholder. ($1 = 3.2870 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by Louise Heavens)