Shuttered law school sues ABA over accreditation decision

The owners of a now-defunct for-profit law school on Tuesday sued the American Bar Association in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, alleging the accrediting body forced them out of business by arbitrarily placing the school on probation.

Charlotte School of Law LLC and its parent company InfiLaw Corporation said the ABA violated their due process rights by not providing clear standards of accreditation and not considering their responses before taking adverse actions that led to school’s closure last year.

