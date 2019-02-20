Italy's SIA shareholders mull listing - CEO

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italian payment services group SIA is considering an initial public offering (IPO) which could value the company at 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion), Chief Executive Nicola Cordone said on Wednesday.

“All our shareholders agree that we need to grow in Europe and they are also considering an IPO,” Cordone told Reuters, adding that shareholders would probably take a decision by this summer.

Europe’s electronic payment market, which had revenues of more than 80 billion euros in 2017, is expected to grow up to 5 percent in terms of transactions by 2021, according to McKinsey data cited in a press presentation of SIA’s new plan. ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandalà and Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Giulio Piovaccari)