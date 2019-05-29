Banco BPM CEO said SIA stake is strategic

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s third largest lender Banco BPM considers strategic its 4.8% stake in payment services group SIA, CEO Giuseppe Castagna said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting with the foreign press, Castagna added that SIA should expand abroad before considering any potential bourse listing.

Earlier on Wednesday sources said that Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti was set to raise its stake in SIA.