Italy state lender set to raise stake in payment services group SIA - sources

ROME/MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is set to raise its stake in payment services group SIA to around 83%, a source said on Wednesday.

A merger of SIA with bigger rival Nexi is not on the cards at the moment but could be considered at a future date, two sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday Italian daily Il Messaggero said CDP would pay more than 200 million euros ($223 million) to reach 83%.