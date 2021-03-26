Thai lender SCB forms JV with Indonesian travel app Traveloka

BANGKOK, March 26 (Reuters) - Thailand’s third-largest bank by assets Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) on Friday announced a joint venture with Indonesian startup Traveloka to offer financial services and products to Thai customers.

The new joint venture, TREX Ventures, will combine Traveloka’s understanding of user behaviour and tap into SCB’s 16 million customers, chief financial officer of the bank’s venture arm, SCB 10X Pitiporn Phanaphat, said in a statement. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies)