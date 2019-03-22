Thailand's Siam bank in exclusive talks with FWD for insurance unit sale

BANGKOK, March 22 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) said on Friday it had entered into exclusive talks with Hong Kong-based insurer FWD Group for the sale of its life insurance business.

The memorandum of understanding for potential partnership in life insurance also involves a long-term product distribution pact, SCB CEO Arthid Nanthawithaya said in a statement.

The companies are in exclusive negotiations to finalise terms and agreements, SCB said, adding that the agreements were not binding and subject to approval.

An FWD Group spokesman confirmed that the company was in talks with “SCB to explore the possible acquisition of its life insurance business”.

No financial details were given.

SCB and FWD were in talks two years ago about a potential $3 billion sale of SCB’s life insurance unit, SCB Life Assurance, but the talks broke off, Reuters had reported. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok; Additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)