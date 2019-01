BANGKOK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Thailand’s second-largest lender, Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB), reported a 7.1 percent fall in full-year profit on Thursday citing lower non-interest income from its fee waiver and insurance business.

Earnings fell to 40.1 billion baht ($1.26 billion) from 43.1 billion, partly due to higher expenses from its transformation program.