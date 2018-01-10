FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Financials
January 10, 2018 / 9:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thai SCB, Prudential reach bancassurance deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank Pcl , Thailand’s second largest bank by assets, and Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand), a unit of UK-based Prudential Plc, have signed a bancassurance partnership deal aimed at the lender’s wealthy clients.

An ageing population and a limited welfare system provides opportunities for insurers in Thailand, the eighth largest insurance market in Asia, according to a 2016 Swiss Re report.

“Thailand is one of the largest insurance markets in Southeast Asia with low insurance penetration, a growing and increasingly prosperous population with significant insurance and savings needs,” Aman Chowla, chief executive of Prudential Thailand said in a statement.

“Bancassurance is an integral part of our multi-distribution strategy to reach Thai customers.”

The partnership, which will initially offer three unit-linked products from Prudential, “perfectly” fits in with the financial and investment needs of its customers, said Salisa Hanpanich, executive vice president of the bank’s segment management division.

A unit-linked insurance policy allows holders to invest in qualified instruments, such as mutual funds.

The partnership comes less than a year after the bank attempted to sell its life insurance arm to Hong Kong insurer FWD Group.

Life insurance direct premiums in Thailand stood at 533.2 billion baht ($16.10 billion) in 2015, while non-life premiums were at 209.3 billion baht, latest available government data showed.

Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan, Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.