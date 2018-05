JOHANNESBURG, May 4 (Reuters) - Sibanye-Stillwater said on Friday that it would this year start a process of finding a new external auditor for 2019 to replace KPMG’s scandal-hit South African arm.

The mining company said it plans to launch the search for a new auditor after its annual meeting with shareholders on May 30. This follows a list of major clients who have dropped the auditing firm, including Barclays Africa.