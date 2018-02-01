CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sibanye gold miners in S.Africa stuck underground, not in danger

(Corrects union estimate of miners still underground to 1,000 not 1,200)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sibanye-Stillwater said on Thursday that over 1,000 miners were stuck underground at its Beatrix gold mine in South Africa after a storm knocked out power, but they were not in danger.

Spokesman James Wellsted said the miners were safe and receiving food and water. Power was being restored to the mine but there was not yet enough to bring the miners to the surface.

The National Union of Mineworkers said 65 mineworkers had been rescued but more than 1,000 remained underground. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock, William Maclean)