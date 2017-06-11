FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sibanye Gold say South Africa wildcat strike continues, 138 illegal miners arrested
June 11, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 2 months ago

Sibanye Gold say South Africa wildcat strike continues, 138 illegal miners arrested

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 11 (Reuters) - A wildcat strike at Sibanye Gold's Cooke operations west of Johannesburg continued on Sunday and 138 illegal miners there have been arrested since the stoppage began Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

Sibanye said the strike, which has seen 16 miners assaulted in a wave of intimidation, was triggered by worker anger at a company drive to root out illegal miners, which has included the arrest of employees for collusion and a policy that forbids food in underground operations. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by Jason Neely)

