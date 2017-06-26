FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
South Africa's Sibanye says Cooke mine remains closed, 461 illegal miners arrested
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 26, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 2 months ago

South Africa's Sibanye says Cooke mine remains closed, 461 illegal miners arrested

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Sibanye Gold said that its Cooke operations west of Johannesburg would remain closed on Monday, almost three weeks after workers downed tools in a wildcat strike.

Company spokesman James Wellsted also said that 461 illegal miners had now been arrested there since the strike began.

The stoppage was triggered by worker resentment at Sibanye's drive to root out illegal miners, who have been forced to the surface because the strike has deprived them of sources of food and water provided by employees. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.