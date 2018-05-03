FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 4:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thirteen trapped underground at South African gold mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - Thirteen South African miners were trapped underground in a gold mine on Thursday after a cave-in, operator Sibanye-Stillwater said.

The firm said it had made contact with three of the workers trapped in the Masakhane mine and had mobilised rescue teams.

“All efforts are being made to locate the 10 employees who remain unaccounted for, and safely recover all the affected employees,” the firm said in a statement.

South Africa is home to the world’s deepest mines and an often unforgiving geology.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by John Stonestreet

