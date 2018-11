JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Tribunal on Wednesday approved Sibanye-Stillwater’s takeover of troubled platinum producer Lonmin but imposed a six-month moratorium on job cuts.

South Africa’s Sibanye has proposed to buy Lonmin for about 285 million pounds ($365 million) to create the world’s No. 2 platinum producer in a bid to ride out depressed prices for the metal. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by James Macharia)