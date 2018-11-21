UPDATE 1-S.African watchdog orders six-month hold on job cuts in Sibanye-Lonmin deal

(Adds detail, company comment)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Tribunal on Wednesday approved Sibanye-Stillwater’s takeover of troubled platinum producer Lonmin but imposed a six-month moratorium on job cuts.

South Africa’s Sibanye has proposed to buy Lonmin for about 285 million pounds ($365 million) to create the world’s No. 2 platinum producer in a bid to ride out depressed prices for the metal.

“The public interest will be best served if a moratorium were placed on all retrenchments for a period of 6 months,” the Tribunal, which has the final say on deals, said in a statement.

Layoffs in South Africa are a politically sensitive issue and regulators have in the past placed caps on lay-offs as a condition of deals being approved. Unemployment in Africa’s most developed economy runs at around 28 percent.

“They took into account all stakeholders but ultimately this is the right decision for the region, for Lonmin’s assets and for the industry generally,” Sibanye’s spokesman James Wellsted said.

A Lonmin spokeswoman said that they were still studying the Tribunal’s ruling and would comment.

